BML Increases Daily ATM Cash Deposit Limit

Bank of Maldives (BML) has temporarily increased the limit on daily ATM cash deposits.

BML has increased the daily ATM cash deposit limit for personal customers from MVR 50,000 to MVR 100,000.

For business customers, the limit has been increased from MVR 200,000 to MVR 500,000.

BML has closed its all branches and service centres amid the lockdown to ensure the safety of its employees and customers, however, BML has assured that they will maintain cash withdrawal and cash deposit services through ATMs.

BML has also arranged the transfer of USD from MVR accounts to assist its customers amid the lockdown.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives