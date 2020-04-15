Singaporean Billionaire Ong Beng Seng Donates 15 Ventilators to Maldives

Ong Ben Seng, Singaporean billionaire and owner of hotel and resort chain Hotel Properties Limited (HPL) has donated 15 ventilators to the Maldives.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Ong has also donated 100،000 face masks along with the ventilators. The donation is currently in Maldives High Commission in Singapore.

In light of the outbreak, the government has been working to strength treatment and medical facilities in the Maldives. Apart from Ong’s donation, 5000 test kits have been received from a Singaporean company according to the Foreign Ministry.

HPL owns the Four Seasons and InterContinental Hotels Group (HPL) properties in the Maldives that includes: Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, Four Seasons Maldives Private Island at Voavah, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, and Six Senses Laamu.

The company also owns and operates the Gili Lankanfushi resort.

According to the National Emergency Operations Center, Maldives currently has 97 ventilators. It is seeking to procure 135 more ventilators and 14 transportable ventilators as it battles a surge in virus cases in the capital. NEOC has stated that the government has now procured 6 transportable ventilators.

