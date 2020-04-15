Dhiraagu Maldives Road Race Postponed for 2021 amid COVID-19

Dhiraagu has announced that they have decided to postpone the 14th edition of the Dhiraagu Maldives Road Race (DMRR), the largest annual run held in the Maldives.

Dhiraagu has stated that as social distancing being the key to contain the spread of COVID-19 they have decided not to host any major events during this year.

In addition to that Dhiraagu has appreciated the support they have received for the past 13 years from both local and international participants of DMRR and has stated that they hope to make preparations to have a bigger and better event next year.

Dhiraagu has been offering special promotions amidst the COVID-19, including partnering with Indian content creator Shemaroo to bring the best of Indian cinema to its customers.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives