Maldivian Brings 8 Tons of Cargo From Sri Lanka

The national airline Maldivian has brought 8 tons of cargo from Sri Lanka on the 21st of April. This is Maldivian’s third freighter from Colombo.

The government has previously brought cargo from other countries as well. They have brought 7 tons of cargo from Dubai and 12 tons of cargo from Thailand.

Maldivian has opened the opportunity to import products from India, Bangkok, and Dubai.

Amidst the pandemic, Maldives has faced issues in importing goods from other countries. Thus, Maldivan airline has arranged cargo flights to ensure imports of essential items during this challenging time.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives