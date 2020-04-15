Ooredoo Offers 1GB & Unlimited Ooredoo Calls For MVR 35

Ooredoo has launched a Daily Data Combo offer, which gives customers 1GB data and free calls within the Ooredoo network for MVR 35.

Ooredoo has launched the new Daily Data Combo for its customers due to increased communication needs within the Maldives amid the lockdown and due to the upcoming month of Ramadan.

Ooredoo has facilitated easy ways to subscribe to the Daily Data Combo and its entire portfolio of products and services from home. Ooredoo customers can subscribe via Ooredoo App or by dialling *929*1#.

Ooredoo advises visiting its website http://www.ooredoo.mv/ for more information about the new offer.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives