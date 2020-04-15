HRCM Requests to Report If Anyone is Evicted After Failing to Pay Rent

Human Rights Commission of Maldives (HRCM) has requested to report them if anyone is evicted from their home after failing to pay rent amid the pandemic.

HRCM has stated that the government instructs to provide help and to ensure the safety of those who are unable to pay rent during this challenging time.

The commission has requested to submit the report via http://www.hrcm.org.mv/Complaint/EmploymentViolation.aspx.

Gender Minister Aishath Mohamed Didi has said that the government has provided temporary shelter to two people after they got evicted from their house in Male’ city for not being able to pay the rent.

The government’s spokesperson Mohamed Mabrook Azeez has also noted that they have been receiving reports of eviction from houses due to the inability to pay rents.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives