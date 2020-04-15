Maldives president thanks Sheikh Hasina for sending medical equipment

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih today expressed his gratitude to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for sending medical equipment and relief materials to his country to face the Covid-19 situation there.

“Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih called the prime minister at 11 am,” UNB quoted PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim as saying.

During the 10-minute-long telephone conversation, PM Sheikh Hasina assured the Maldives president that Bangladesh will continue cooperation and assistance to the friendly and neighbouring countries during their time of need, the press secretary added.

Both leaders wished peace, prosperity and progress of the people of the two countries, he said.

“Both of them expressed the hope that this type of assistance between the two countries will continue into the future,” Karim added.

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid also expressed his deep gratitude to Bangladesh, after 100 tonnes of food, medicine and medical supplies were handed over to Maldives authorities today.

“Thank you, PM Sheikh Hasina, FM @AKAbdulMomen, #Bangladesh Govt. and Navy for the generous and timely contribution towards our fight against COVID-19,” Maldives Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid said in a tweet.

“The Navy Ship in our harbour with food and medical supplies is testimony to the strong bond of brotherhood between our two countries,” he wrote.

“In our efforts to provide maximum protection against Covid19 and to provide appropriate healthcare, our hope is that it reaches Maldivians, Bangladeshis or any other foreign national equally, with no discrimination. We are in this together and we will come out of together!” the tweet read.

A Bangladesh Navy ship started on April 15 for the Maldives, carrying the food, medicine and medical equipment as assistance.

It arrived in Male yesterday and the assistance was handed over today.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the Maldives, Rear Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan, handed over the supplies as gifts from Bangladesh to Maldives authorities.

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid, Defense Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi and Foreign Secretary Abdul Ghafoor were present at the handover ceremony in Male.

