Dhiraagu Enables FREE Access to Government Network for Civil Service Employees.

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Dhiraagu has partnered with the Ministry of Communication, Science, and Technology to enable FREE access to government networks through Dhiraagu Fixed Broadband for civil service employees in order to enable remote working for the month of April and May 2020.

All civil service employees are working from home and attending to critical matters remotely as all the government offices are closed until further notice. During this critical time, Dhiraagu ensures that all civil service employees are enabled with secure internet connectivity through our Home Fixed Broadband connection in order to facilitate a seamless digital experience.

To further support President’s initiatives to ensure greater ease of access to the Internet, Dhiraagu has offered even more extra free data allowance to its customers for the month of April and May 2020.

Dhiraagu has been working closely with the government and relevant authorities to assist them during this difficult time.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives