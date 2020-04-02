Maldives Gas Introduces “Text and Order”

Maldives Gas has arranged to provide its delivery services with just an SMS, amid the spread of COVID-19 in the Maldives.

Maldives Gas has instructed its customers to message the customer’s code, ID card number, and item code to its number 7201616.

If any further assistance is needed, the company advises customers to message the number saying “Help”.

In addition, those who are re-ordering can send their customer code and ID card number only.

The company has also arranged online payment methods for its customers ease during this challenging time. Customers can now pay their bills through its website maldivegas.com/order.

The company has previously disinfected its vehicles and gas cylinders as a precautionary measure against the virus.

Maldives Gas Limited encourages all its customers to practice social distancing during this challenging time.

