Daily Highlights – 28th May

Male’ City Council Issues Business Permits

As the government eases lockdown measure, businesses will need to apply permits to continue their operations, and permits will be issued via a virtual platform handled by Male’ City Council, stated Assistant Commissioner of Police Ismail Naveen.

He added that the Police Service will be approving the applications via city council.

He also noted the only location police will not issue permits to are locations which are under quarantine or monitoring by health authorities.

MMA and Banks Increases Banking Days

From 1st June onwards banking services will be provided on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, stated the central bank, Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA).

In a statement released by MMA states that although MMA is opening for three days per week, it will not be open for the general public.

The statement also stated that the banks will be open from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Banks are reopening as part of the government’s first phase of easing the lockdown measures.

Cabinet Convened to Discuss Easing Temporary Restrictive Measures

The President convened his Ministers of Cabinet today, to discuss government procedure relating to implementing the Health Protection Agency’s decision to begin phase one of easing the restrictive measures currently in place to contain the spread of COVID-19.

During the discussions, the President emphasized that the multiple agencies tasked with overseeing these efforts should work in close-coordination and execute their respective mandates diligently.

The cabinet also discussed measures in place to ensure that the country can continue to provide basic services without interruption.

