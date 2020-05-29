Daily Highlights – 03rd June

Here are the latest news updates of 03rd June

ADK to Charge MVR 675 for COVID-19 Tests

ADK Hospital will be charging MVR 675 per COVID-19 test, stated Spokesperson of National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) Mohamed Mabrook Azeez.

Mabrook stated that as ADK is a private hospital they will be charging for tests, however IGM Hospital will continue doing tests for free.

He also stated that although ADK is applying a charge for the test, the public couldn’t acquire the service from the hospital independently. Hence, ADK will be charging for samples provided by NEOC and public does not have pay ADK for the tests.

Government Announces Customer Service Hours

Customer service hours for shops and delivery services have been published by the Ministry of Economic Development.

Customers can visit shops and delivery services can be made between 9 am and 9 pm, the Economic Ministry revealed. And Restaurants and Cafés can provide food delivery services between 9 am and 11 pm.

Shops and Delivery services are required to get special permits from the Ministry while individuals are required to get shopping permits from the Police.

BML Closes ATMs For an Hour to Disinfect

ATM vestibules closed for an hour to disinfect the machines and venues, stated Bank of Maldives (BML)

BML has stated that three ATMs located in Male’ region will close for the one-hour duration at 22:30 pm.

The vestibules in question are their main branch, customer service centre and Marine Dream ATM Center. The national bank of Maldives operates a total of 7 vestibules in the Greater Male’ Region.

133 Expats Detained by Police During Unrest in Thilafushi.

133 ex-pats were detained in K. Thilafushi for inciting unrest following a scuffle with Police, revealed Maldives Police Service.

Police revealed that the disagreement between the workers and sponsors was the cause of the fight. Police said that officers had quickly arrived at the scene following a report of a godown being vandalized and two policers suffered minor injuries while trying to control the situation.

133 ex-pats were taken into custody, however, police released 126 of them shortly and kept 7 expatriates in custody.

