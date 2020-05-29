MTCC Constructs Walking Path For GA. Kandulhudhoo Children’s Park

A walking path around the perimeter of GA. Kandulhudhoo Children’s park was constructed by Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) under its CSR initiative.

MTCC stated that the construction of the pathway project was completed by the company on request of the island’s city council. They also noted that MTCC staffs laid down 8000 blocks and completed the project within 2 days.

MTCC also removed existing trees and grass from a 95,650 sqft area to develop a Temporal Agricultural area in GA. VIllingili.

MTCC has said that their aim is to bring positive changes to the community and to increase its employees’ participation in helping the society.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives