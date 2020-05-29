MAPS College To Begin A Series of Webinars

Series of webinars will be conducted to provide information regarding MAPS College’s international and local courses to prospective students, announced MAPS College.

The webinars build upon the new normal of online study and communication, providing a great opportunity to communicate information and allow participants to ask any questions they may have from the MAPS College course coordinators and international partners.

The webinars will cover the following topics, with each webinar taking around 30 minutes:

7 June – Association of Business Executives (ABE) courses

11 June – MAP S College Online Courses

16 June – ACCA courses for Accounting professionals

21 June – Free Bachelor’s degree – Government Funding Scheme

25 June – MAPS College Qualifications

30 June – The University of Bedfordshire MBA and Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration

To join the webinars, interested parties can fill the form: https://tinyurl.com/MAPSCOLLEGE2020

MAPS College continued to deliver classes to all its students online, building on its existing experience of online learning which commenced in 2019.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives