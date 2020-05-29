Ahmed Razeen, 1st Publisher of NBAM Magazine Passes Away

Ahmed Razeen, the very first publisher of liveaboards magazine passed away today.

The Liveaboard Magazine is a publication dedicated to promoting and marketing the commercial and leisure possibilities on Maldivian waters. It showcases local safari vessels and provides a window of opportunity for local businesses to interact with prospective business partners and customers across the globe.

The first edition of Liveaboard magazine was by Obscura publishing house which was owned by Ahmed in 2008. From editing, research and photography of the magazine, everything was done by Ahmed.

Ahmed was also among the first batch of photographers who worked at the renowned FDI photography studio. He was a great photographer and has contributed to the industry in many ways.

Vice President of boating association and a friend of Ahmed, Ismail Hameed said, “Ahmed was a passionate and dedicated person. He always had new ideas. We have lost someone who has made various contributions to the industry.”

