COVID-19 Strengthens the Relationship Between Maldives and India

The Maldives is very much dependent on the imports of daily essentials from neighbourhood countries, mainly from the Republic of India. India has put its own crisis aside to demonstrate the nation’s ‘Neighborhood First’ policy and this has resulted in the strengthening of India’s relationship with the Maldives.

Amidst the pandemic of COVID-19, India has gone to the total shutdown of the nation. However, India has assured the supply of staple food and other essentials to the Maldives during the shutdown.

Even with all civilian airlines barred, India took the exceptional step of rushing a high, 6.2 tonnes of medical supplies to the Maldives via Indian Air Force (IAF) transporter.

The Foreign Minister of Maldives Mr Abdul Shahid has thanked India profusely and noted that India has always assisted the Maldives in the time of crisis. Indian Ambassador Sunjay Sudhir has also reaffirmed India’s commitment to assisting the Maldives.

The alliance of India-Maldives boosted in 1987 when New Delhi rushed its Air Force personnel to restore order and democracy of Maldives after a group of Sri Lankan Tamil mercenaries with the assistance of some locals sought to overthrow the legitimate Government of President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom.

India has also rushed large quantities of drinking water when the desalination plants of capital Male’ City got burnt on December 2014.

The alliance between India-Maldives is expected to further boost with the assistance and support India has provided to the Maldives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives