Government Assures Integrity in Procurement of Ventilators

The government spokesperson Mohamed Mabrook Azeez has stated that ventilators are bought by abiding the financial law of purchasing necessary items in a state of emergency.

Mabrook has revealed the government is planning on purchasing 135 ventilators. The purchase of 50 ventilators has been awarded to a certain company and another 20 is awarded to another company. He further added that the government has not made any payments to these two companies yet.

He also noted that they have assigned a third company to procure 65 ICU stationary ventilators and 10 portable ventilators with the help of WHO. And the government has already paid 75% of the total payment to this company.

Currently, there are 97 ventilators in the Maldives. The government has recently bought 6 new ventilators, out of which 4 ventilators have been specified for the treatment of COVID-19 patients only.

