Chinese Government Deploy Over 100 Workers to Build Temporary Quarantine Facilities in Maldives

Chinese Ambassador to Maldives Zhang Lizhong has announced that the Chinese government will deploy over 100 workers to aid the Maldives government in building additional temporary quarantine facilities.

The Ambassador said that the aid was provided in response for a request issued from the Maldivian government and that efforts were underway to complete the task as quickly as possible.

Chinese enterprises in action Heeding the call of the Maldives Gov., China State Construction decides to send over 100 workers, along with equipments and materials, to build temporary quarantine facilities to house maximum 800 persons. Race against time. pic.twitter.com/Lz1mZ9R5Aq — Amb. Zhang Lizhong (@AmbassadorZhang) April 27, 2020

In a tweet, Ambassador Zhang confirmed that China State Construction had provided human resources and equipment necessary for the production of temporary quarantine facilities that can accommodate up to 800 persons.

In addition to this, the Beijing Urban Construction Group (BCG) has also arranged task force of 40 people to aid in a construction project that would transform a two-story building in Hulhumale’ from its current condition to a functional temporary quarantine facility that can serve up to 327 persons.

