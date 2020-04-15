TTM to Launch “Virtual Maldives” Project Across Maldives

The future is here. Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) has announced plans to launch “Virtual Maldives”, a project that will assist Maldives tourism industry to reach new heights.

Virtual reality is here, and the future of tourism is to change forever that could have a big impact on the Maldives tourism industry in the next few years. The impact of virtual and augmented reality software on the travel industry is growing rapidly.

With the coronavirus pandemic, virtual reality is taking on an even greater added importance as a much-needed form of escapism all across the globe. Many experts believe that virtual reality will help the travel and tourism industry in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak.

Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) is the leading travel trade business resource for tourism industry developments in the Maldives. The TTM portfolio of products includes Maldives Leading Travel Trade Show, TTM Travel Summit, TTM Awards & Gala, a bi-monthly print periodical, TTM+ online travel channel and the online news portal www.traveltrademaldives.com.

Dynamyst, a content creation studio will carry out the virtual Maldives project throughout the Maldives. Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) and Dynamyst are part of Orca Media Group, one of the leading media and marketing companies in the Maldives.

