Economic Ministry Introduces a Hotline Number To Report Redundancies Due to COVID-19

Economic Ministry has introduced a hotline number to assist the public in reporting redundancies due to COVID-19, to the jobcentre.

Due to COVID-19, several companies have dismissed their employees, reduced salaries, and some employees are sent on an indefinite no pay leave. Previously, the economic ministry has established a jobcentre to report these actions taken against employees due to COVID-19.

Economic Ministry has stated that now their hotline number 1475 will be available for any assistance required with reporting to the jobcentre. This hotline number will be operating from Sunday to Thursday, from 10 am to 1 pm.

Economic Ministry has stated that they will be providing unemployment benefit of MVR 5,000 for three months, to those who lost their job to COVID-19.

