Dhiraagu Introduces Special Prepaid Data Value Pack

Dhiraagu has introduced a special Prepaid Data Value Pack for Ramadan where customers will be able to enjoy 3GB data for just MVR 75. This data value pack is to provide further ease and flexibility to its Prepaid customers using mobile data.

Customers can download DhiraaguApp to activate the Data Value Pack, which will be valid for 7 days from the time of activation.

This offer will continue throughout Ramadan until the end of May 2020.

In addition to that, Dhiraagu Mobile Prepaid customers have been awarded 50% Extra Data upon purchase of monthly data bundles in April, and Dhiraagu has assured that it will continue the same for the month of May as well.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives