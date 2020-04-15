Zakat Payments Made Easy Via m-Faisaa

Ooredoo enabled its customers to make their Zakat payments to the Islamic Ministry at the convenience of their homes via m-Faisaa on Ooredoo App.
The payment process via m-Faisaa is short and simple. To pay Zakat
- Log in to m-Faisaa
- Select ‘Fitr Zakat’ from m-Faisaa services
- Select the type of rice/flour
- Enter payer details & confirm payment
Zakat payment via m-Faisaa should be made before 21st May 2020, 6:00 pm.
In addition to Zakat payments, M-Faisaa has also established partnerships with several foundations to enable customers to make donations to help a cause dear to them. Donation options include Cancer Society, Maldives Deaf Association, Kudakudhinge Hiya, and Fiyavathi.
New customers can sign up for m-Faisaa via Ooredoo App with just a few steps.
- Download Ooredoo App http://ore.do/app
- Select m-Faisaa and click registration
- Fill in the required details and enter the OTP sent to your phone to activate your account
- Enter your mobile number and set a 4-digit pin
- Enter your mobile number and the 4-digit pin
- Enter OTP sent to your phone and complete registration.
M-Faisaa customers can cash into their digital wallets online via BML, SBI, and MIB.
Full details are available at the link below:
