Zakat Payments Made Easy Via m-Faisaa

Ooredoo enabled its customers to make their Zakat payments to the Islamic Ministry at the convenience of their homes via m-Faisaa on Ooredoo App.

The payment process via m-Faisaa is short and simple. To pay Zakat

Log in to m-Faisaa Select ‘Fitr Zakat’ from m-Faisaa services Select the type of rice/flour Enter payer details & confirm payment

Zakat payment via m-Faisaa should be made before 21st May 2020, 6:00 pm.

In addition to Zakat payments, M-Faisaa has also established partnerships with several foundations to enable customers to make donations to help a cause dear to them. Donation options include Cancer Society, Maldives Deaf Association, Kudakudhinge Hiya, and Fiyavathi.

New customers can sign up for m-Faisaa via Ooredoo App with just a few steps.

Download Ooredoo App http://ore.do/app Select m-Faisaa and click registration Fill in the required details and enter the OTP sent to your phone to activate your account Enter your mobile number and set a 4-digit pin Enter your mobile number and the 4-digit pin Enter OTP sent to your phone and complete registration.

M-Faisaa customers can cash into their digital wallets online via BML, SBI, and MIB.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives