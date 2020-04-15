Mango Donates 1% of In-Store Sales to COVID-19 Solidarity Response Funds

1% of each in-store sale made at Mango Stores will be donated to World Health Organization (WHO)’s COVID-19 funds to support vulnerable health care systems and groups during the pandemic, said the Catalan fashion label.

Mango further stated that the initiative will be implemented over the next months through physical stores in Europe, Russia, Turkey, and New York as they start to reopen.

Since the start of the pandemic, Mango has contributed directly to this global response with various initiatives. In late March, the company donated two million face masks to hospitals throughout Spain.

The brand has also made its distribution logistics and production capacity available to the authorities by manufacturing 13,000 surgical gowns for Spanish healthcare workers.

An outlet of Mango was opened in Male’ city on 5th March.

