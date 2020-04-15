COVID-19 Updates For 16th May

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Maldives has reached 1,031, with 978 active cases, 49 recoveries, and 4 fatalities.

Announcements by HPA

The new cases include a muezzin (mudhim) at a local mosque, and a patient undergoing dialysis at IGMH.

HPA reports three more recoveries from the virus.

Nine people from N. Manadhoo have been tested positive for COVID-19.

K. Himmafushi placed under monitoring after several people at the Rehab tested positive for COVID-19.

An elderly dialysis patient that visited IGMH has tested positive for COVID-19, she is currently being treated at the DH11 facility.

Maldives Police Service has temporarily halted the permits issued for delivery services.

VB Halts Operations

VB Brothers have temporarily suspended operations after eight employees tested positive for the virus.

The employees who tested positive include one from the VB store in the market area of Male’, three employees who worked at Galolhu Mart, and four other employees who worked at the Maafannu Store.

Bangladesh Airline Brings Essential Items for COVID-19 Village.

The national airline of Bangladesh ‘BIMAN Airline’ has arrived with the necessary equipment to finish the COVID-19 Village Hospital in Hulhumale’, along with medical supplies.

COVID-19 Village Hospital is a facility being built by MNDF with a 290-bed capacity. Government has spent MVR 40 million on the project.

Italy to lift travel restrictions

The Italian government is easing travel restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing people to move freely inside the region where they live as of 18th May, and between regions starting June 3.

The government decree also permits international travel to and from Italy from June 3

India surpasses China’s COVID-19 Tally

India’s COVID-19 cases surpassed China’s with the Health Ministry reporting 85,940 infections and 2,752 deaths.

In total, China has reported 82,933 cases and 4,633 deaths.

Air Canada to lay off more than 20,000 people.

Air Canada has stated that the pandemic has forced it to reduce flights by 95%. Hence, Canada’s largest airline has announced its plans to lay off at least 20,000, as they do not expect normal air traffic to return anytime soon.

US President Donald Trump’s administration set to restore partial funding to WHO.

US President Donald Trump’s administration is set to restore partial funding to the World Health Organization.

According to sources, the Trump administration will agree to pay up to what China pays in assessed contributions to the WHO

Trump suspended US contributions to the WHO on April 14, accusing it of promoting China’s “disinformation” about the coronavirus outbreak. WHO has denied the allegations.

Sri Lanka Tourism Drafts Operational Guidelines To Re-Open Tourism Post COVID-19

Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) has drafted tourism operational guidelines to its industry on preparedness and response to COVID-19 outbreak as the country prepares for reopening of establishments.

The authority sought feedback from the Ministry of Health and World Health Organization (WHO) on the guidelines and the document was also shared with the Hotels Association as an initial step to seek their feedback.

After detailed discussions with the industry stakeholders and their feedback, the amended draft will be circulated to the industry, the SLTDA said.

