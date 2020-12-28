World’s Largest Dental Products Brand Now in Maldives!

Dentsply Sirona, the world’s largest dental products brand is now in the Maldives, distributed by Medtech Maldives.

Ready stocks of consumables are available for the following specialities:

Endodontics

Orthodontics

Prosthodontics

Periodontics

OMF – Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Pedodontics

General Dentistry

The authorized distributor of this well-known brand is Medtech Maldives.

Medtech Maldives Pvt Ltd is a company specialized in the selling and distribution of medical equipment, consumables, laboratory reagents and products related to the medical field.

Medtech Maldives has been serving as the leader in providing medical equipment for the past decade, with global partnerships and a reputed track record of delivery and technical support in the Maldives. Today, their customers range from the largest state hospitals in Male’, to small community health centres across the country.

For more information, call +960 3308663.

