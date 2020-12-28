Renowned Businessman, Ibrahim Hassan Passes Away

Ibrahim Hassan or famously known as “Lakudi Seytu” has passed away aged 65. A well-known figure in the industry, Hassan built his business on the sale of timber in the Maldives.

Hassan is a relative of business tycoon and parliamentarian, Qasim Ibrahim and was a huge supporter of his political works through Jumhooree Party (JP).

A spokesperson for Jumhooree Party, Ali Solih expressed that Hassan’s passing was a great loss to the party as he had been one of the party’s biggest supporters.

Hassan passed away on Sunday morning and is survived by his wife, son and two grandchildren. Funeral prayers for Ibrahim Hassan were held after Asr prayer, at Aasaharaa.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives