The ‘Workshop on Capacity Building of NGO Partners’ has begun, held by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) Small Grants Programme (SGP) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The proposal writing and project management workshop is being held from 27 December 2020 to 2 January 2021 for the successful grantees of the latest round of the small grants by GEF. The GEF Small Grants Programme is implemented by UNDP.

The opening ceremony held yesterday was attended by Hon. Minister Ms Zaha Waheed, Ministry of Fisheries and Agriculture, and Ms Akiko Fujii, Resident Representative, UNDP.

52 participants from 26 NGOs are expected to complete the online workshop. The aim of the workshop is to enhance the capacity of the NGOs in writing a full proposal with the required standards and help the proponents with proper project management skills, effective management of grant funds, sustainable management of knowledge gathered from the project and to effectively communicate the results of the project. The workshop will be conducted with the help of experts from various sectors.

The Small Grants Programme is a corporate programme of the Global Environment Facility implemented by the UNDP since 1992. SGP grant-making in over 125 countries promotes community-based innovation, capacity development, and empowerment through sustainable development projects of local civil society organizations with special consideration for indigenous peoples, women, and youth.

Since the implementation of GEF SGP in the Maldives in 2010, a total of US$2,600,000 (MVR39,000,000) has been granted to 98 projects across the country.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives