More Routes from Ukraine! Two Airlines Begin Charter Operations to Maldives

Ukraine International Airlines has begun charter operations to the Maldives with its first flight arriving at Velana International Airport on Saturday. This marks the second charter operation that commenced flights to the country from Ukraine along with Azur Air Ukraine which also commenced operations on 26th December.

The country’s flag carrier Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) connects Ukraine to over 80 destinations in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as to New York City and Toronto from its base at Boryspil Airport, and also operates domestic flights. UIA serves over 1000 flights per week.

With the several initiatives to market the destination in Russia & CIS, tourist arrivals from the region are on the rise. Ukraine is the 8th most prominent tourist arrival market to the Maldives since the border reopening, with 4,181 tourists as of 23rd December 2020.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives