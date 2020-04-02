World Bank Approves USD 7.3 Million to the Maldives to Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic

The World Bank has approved to grant USD 7.3 million to the Maldives, as an aid to combat with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Bank’s Board of Directors has approved to grant this aid under the project named, Maldives COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Preparedness.

In a statement released by the bank, has stated that this aid will help the Maldives to provide optimum care to the patients, procure personal protective equipment, maintain essential services, strengthen intensive care and cope with potential increases in demand.

The project will also support risk communication, community engagement and behaviour change, focusing on the Male’ City, which has the highest risk of rapid transmission due to high population density.

The bank has also previously arranged aid of USD 10 million to the Maldives, bringing the total aid granted by the World Bank to the Maldives by USD 17.3 million.

Maldives has reported 19 cases of COVID-19, with 13 cases of recovery.

