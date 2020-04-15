Velana International Airport Geared Up For “New Normal” – MACL

Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL) has announced that Velana International Airport is geared up for the “new normal”.

In preparation for the reopening of the tourism industry, MACL’s General Manager Hassan Areef said that all precautionary measures are now put in place to open the airport.

Velana International Airport has implemented social distancing measures with clearly visible distance information and floor markings in passenger terminals as a precautionary step for the safety of passengers and staff. According to MACL, bright floor markings can now visibly be seen, three feet apart from each other, in places of possible passenger congestion.

This includes ticketing and check-in counters, and the pre-flight inspection zone in the international terminal at the airport. MACL also added that similar floor markings, also each three-feet apart, were placed at the check-in counters in the domestic terminal at the airport.

In addition, four feet tall glass sheet separators between counters were installed to strengthen the protective measures against the virus.

MACL further revealed that hygienic measures would be intensified across the airport. All seats and desks, lounge areas, ticketing and check-in counters, along with flooring and airport tarmac area are subject to daily disinfecting drills.

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih earlier announced that Velana International Airport was set to resume welcoming international flights within July if COVID-19 situation in the Maldives continues to improve.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives