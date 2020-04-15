Dhiraagu Delivers Eid Breakfast Under MATATO-NBAM’s Food Support Programme

Dhiraagu has provided support to the food support programme organized by MATATO and NBAM.

The Food Support Programme provided meal packages to those displaced and affected by the lockdown throughout the Ramadan.

Dhiraagu has announced that the service will be continuing for the 6days of Shawwal as well.

Over 25,000 meal packages have been delivered to local and foreigners affected by COVID-19.

Dhiraagu extended appreciation to MATATO and NBAM for the humanitarian initiative and is pleased to have MAWC, Salsa Catering, and Manta Air as partners of the programme.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives