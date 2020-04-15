Daily Highlights – 24th May

Here are the latest news updates for 24th May

MIFCO Extends “Fasmeeru Mivareh Neh” Promotions

MIFCO’s “Fasmeeru Mivareh Nei” promotion has been extended for June.

Tuna chunks in oil cases for MVR 640 and Tuna chunks in brine cases for MVR 595, are available during this promotion.

The extension of the promotion is an Eid gift to its customers. MIFCO fish cases and products are available from its Male’ and Hulhumale’ outlets.

PG Files Charges Against 11 Accused of Trafficking Heroin

Prosecutor General’s (PG) Office has filed charges against 11 individuals in connection to the seize of 61.06 kilos of heroin from a local fishing boat in late March.

61.06 kilos of heroin were seized in a nine-day operation run by the Drug Enforcement Department, in collaboration with Police Intelligence and Marine Police.

Police have revealed that the street value of the drugs was valued approximately MVR 72 million, and they have also seized cash, which is believed to profit from the sale.

Finance Ministry Spends More than MVR 60 Million for Discounting Utility Bills

The Maldivian government has spent more than MVR 60 million on discounting utility bills, stated Minister of Finance Ibrahim Ameer.

Finance Minister Ameer said that government has spent MVR 49.7 million on discounting electricity bills and MVR 10.9 million on discounting water bills.

The government provided discounts on water bills to 46,417 households, and discounts on electricity bills to 92,588 households, according to the records released by Finance Ministry.

Government of Maldives has deducted an average of MVR 500 from electricity bills and MVR 235 from water bills, to assist the public during the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

MP Jabir Requests to Question Transport Minister Nahula

DRP Leader and Kaashidhoo MP Abdulla Jabir filed a request in the parliament requesting to bring Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Aishath Nahula for questioning as he accused the minister of neglecting her duty.

In the letter sent to government Oversight Committee, Jabir stated that easing domestic transport had been one of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih’s key electoral pledges.

However, he has noted expatriated were working on fishing boats, and added that travel in and out of local harbours was very disorganized.

He stated that the issues were a result of the failure of the Transport Ministry to produce necessary regulations and guidelines regarding the use of local harbours.

