COVID-19 Updates for 24th May

Maldives

has reported 1,313 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with, 1,181 active cases, 128

recoveries, and 4 fatalities.

Announcements

by HPA

Additional

39 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Maldives.

One

COVID-19 patient is on a ventilator, according to authorities.

350 Bangladeshi nationals stranded in the Maldives have been repatriated.

Today repatriation flights Q26502 and Q26504 were operated by @MaldivianAero to Dhaka to take Bangladeshi nationals to their home country. We facilitated 350 pax @VelanaAirport pic.twitter.com/HBWHtyRJKY — MACL (@MACLmedia) May 23, 2020

Maldives

national airline Maldivian has repatriated two flights to Dhaka with 350 Bangladeshi

nationals.

The academic new year for 2021 will begin mid-year

Minister

of Education Dr. Aishath Ali has revealed that as O’Level October/November exams

have been postponed to May/June 2021, the academic calendar will begin in the

middle of the year. With this, the end

of the year exams at the Al Madhrasathul Arabiyyathul Islamiyya have also been

postponed to May/June.

Thailand

records no new cases for fourth time this month

Thailand

has reported no new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, keeping the total at

3,040 confirmed cases and 56 fatalities since the outbreak began in January.

Australia use apps to trace COVID-19 infections

Government

officials say six million Australians have downloaded a mobile phone app that

helps health authorities trace COVID-19 infections.

Oxford’s vaccine trial has a 50% chance of success

University

of Oxford’s COVID-19 vaccine trial has only a 50-percent chance of success as

coronavirus cases ebb in the UK, stated the professor co-leading the

development of the vaccine, Adrian Hill.

Argentina extends Buenos Aire’s lockdown until June 7

Argentina extended a mandatory lockdown for the capital, Buenos Aires, until June 7, after the city saw an increase in the number of confirmed cases.

