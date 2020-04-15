COVID-19 Updates for 24th May

Maldives
has reported 1,313 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with, 1,181 active cases, 128
recoveries, and 4 fatalities.
Announcements
by HPA
Additional
39 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Maldives.
One
COVID-19 patient is on a ventilator, according to authorities.
350 Bangladeshi nationals stranded in the Maldives have been repatriated.
Maldives
national airline Maldivian has repatriated two flights to Dhaka with 350 Bangladeshi
nationals.
The academic new year for 2021 will begin mid-year
Minister
of Education Dr. Aishath Ali has revealed that as O’Level October/November exams
have been postponed to May/June 2021, the academic calendar will begin in the
middle of the year. With this, the end
of the year exams at the Al Madhrasathul Arabiyyathul Islamiyya have also been
postponed to May/June.
Thailand
records no new cases for fourth time this month
Thailand
has reported no new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, keeping the total at
3,040 confirmed cases and 56 fatalities since the outbreak began in January.
Australia use apps to trace COVID-19 infections
Government
officials say six million Australians have downloaded a mobile phone app that
helps health authorities trace COVID-19 infections.
Oxford’s vaccine trial has a 50% chance of success
University
of Oxford’s COVID-19 vaccine trial has only a 50-percent chance of success as
coronavirus cases ebb in the UK, stated the professor co-leading the
development of the vaccine, Adrian Hill.
Argentina extends Buenos Aire’s lockdown until June 7
Argentina extended a mandatory lockdown for the capital, Buenos Aires, until June 7, after the city saw an increase in the number of confirmed cases.
