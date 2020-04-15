Ooredoo celebrates Eid Al-Fitr with an exciting offer!

Ooredoo Maldives has announced a special offer exclusively on Magey Plan. Customers can now activate 3GB data valid for 3 days for only MVR 75 available under Recommended Packs of Magey Plan on Ooredoo App.

To activate the data pack:

Log in to Ooredoo App: http://ore.do/app Scroll to Recommended Packages on Selfcare To activate for your own number, choose FOR MYSELF tab. If you would like to send this as a gift to your friends or loved ones, choose GIFT A FRIEND tab. Tap the (+) button on Special Eid Offer to activate this pack Confirm the offer and complete payment to activate

This offer will be available to all Ooredoo Prepaid customers for activation till 26th May 2020, 23:59 hrs.

Manager Brand and Marcomms, Noora Ibrahim Zahir said: “On behalf of the entire team of Ooredoo, I would like to extend the greetings of Eid to the wonderful people of Maldives. We hope that our customers will enjoy our special offer, as they celebrate this auspicious occasion with their loved ones from the safety of their homes. Stay connected.”

Ooredoo Maldives will also continue 50% Extra Data offer on all Prepaid monthly data packs and 5x Bonus Data offer on recharges of MVR 50 and above made via Ooredoo App during the first 6 days of Shawwal.

In addition to the data offers, Ooredoo has also announced a special offer on all OPPO devices with prices as low as MVR 2098.99 on its e-commerce platform Moolee.

To activate special data offers and purchase the device, customers can use Ooredoo App: http://ore.do/app

Full details are available at the link below:

