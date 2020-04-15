Ooredoo Eid Show 2020, A Digital Music Show!

Ooredoo Maldives hosts a digital music show, Ooredoo Eid Show 2020, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

Ooredoo Eid Show 2020 will feature some incredible artists including Zakitte, Anya, Mira, Shammoon, Habeys Indi, Habeys Thola, Ibrahim Waheed – Bodube, and the local guitar legend Fasy Live, live from their homes.

Ooredoo Eid Show 2020 will be held on 24th May at 9 pm live on Ooredoo Maldives youtube channel.

Ooredoo Maldives invites everyone to the show to enjoy great music and to have some fun interactions with the artists all from the safety and comfort of their homes.

To attend the show, visit: https://youtu.be/sbOE8ILzos0 or tune into Ooredoo Maldives social media channels.

Ooredoo Eid Show encourages the viewers of the show to give a small donation to the NGO to help them continue the service to the people in need in a sustainable manner.

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives