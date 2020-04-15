ARC Launches ARC AID Programme

Advocating the Rights of Children (ARC) has launched ARC AID, a special programme to facilitate the provision of basic food supplies to children affected by the crisis.

ARC AID has provided basic food supplies to over 382 children and their families from 10 islands in 5 atolls through, including children from single-parent families and children with disabilities. In this regard, basic food packages and supplies have now reached:

144 children and their families in Male’

54 children and their families in H.Dh Kulhudhuffushi

14 children and their families in Sh. Narudhoo

2 children and their families in Ha. Thakandhoo

9 children and their families in Ha. Uligamu

14 children and their families in Sh. Maaungoodhoo

31 children and their families in N.Manadhoo

33 children and their families in K. Thulusdhoo

30 children and their families in K.Himmafushi

51 children and their families in Sh. Milandhoo

Food supplies covered under ARC AID include rice, flour, lentils, milk powder, tuna cans, eggs, assorted cans of vegetables, and beans. ARC AID provides assistance to all vulnerable families with children referred by government authorities, local councils, and other NGOs.

ARC AID is supported by contributions from main partners – UNICEF, Dhiraagu and Bank of Maldives. ARC wishes to thank its partners and individual donors for their generosity at this critical time and reaffirms commitment to protect and promote the rights of children throughout the country.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives