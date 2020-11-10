Velaa Employees Receive a Service Charge of MVR 62,899

Velaa Private Island resort distributes a service charge of USD 4079.10 to its employees for the month of January, which is approximately MVR 62,899.

This news publicized by the Facebook page Resort Workers Maldives also reports that Velaa distributed the highest service charge out of all resorts. Additionally, the resort always secures the top position for the highest service every month.

Despite the global pandemic and closing of borders, it is reported that Velaa Private Island did not let go of its employees, and had provided them with basic salary and allowances.

Waldorf Astoria secured the second position on the list by distributing USD 3,370 (MVR 51, 502.8). Cheval Blanc Randheli distributed USD 3,315 (MVR 51, 117) while One & Only Reethirah distributed USD 3,007 (MVR 46,367) to its employees.

Many believe the increase in service charge is attributed to employees being laid off during the pandemic; therefore service charge is divided among fewer workers.

