State Seeking Interested Parties to Develop Four Airports

The Maldivian government made an announcement last Thursday that the state is looking for interested parties to develop airports in four islands of the Maldives.

The announcement made by the Ministry of Finance asked to submit an expression of interest for airport development for the islands B. Thulhaadhoo, Sh. Bilehffahi, Th. Vilufushi, H. Dh. Makunudhoo.

Terms of reference will be available from the Ministry’s website from January 31st onwards. Proposals from those interested parties that meet requirements are to be submitted later.

The offer to express interest will expire on February 15th.

Countless airports are being developed at the moment. For instance, the airport of Lh. Madivaru and G. Dh. Faresmaathodaa is being developed by Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC). The airport developed in H. A. Hoarafushi was completed and recently opened.

The government aims to develop airports within a 30-minute distance of all inhabited islands. Currently, the Maldives has three international airports with 14 domestic airports.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives