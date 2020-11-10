Join ANA and Get a Chance to Win an All-Inclusive Stay in the Maldives!

Under the Visit Maldives Now campaign, Ooredoo Kuwait has announced an exciting chance to win an all-inclusive stay in the Maldives. All you have to do is join ANA, Kuwait’s first completely customizable digital mobile plan.

ANA welcomes you to the digital era of mobile plans. For the first time in Kuwait, you can customize your own mobile plan – choose minutes, internet and other features that best suit your needs. And you can do it all through the My Ooredoo App with a few taps.

According to Ooredoo, those who join ANA will get a chance to win an all-inclusive stay for two persons to the Maldives. ‏The SIM will also be delivered to your doorstep for free.

For more information, visit https://www.ooredoo.com.kw/portal/en/about_ana

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives