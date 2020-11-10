BCC to Conduct Business Pitch Competition for Young Local Entrepreneurs

Business Center Corporation (BCC) has announced the decision to conduct a business pitch competition for young business owners in the Maldives.

According to BCC, the competition aims to assist young entrepreneurs to implement their business ideas and help them grow.

BCC stated that the objective of the programme is to speed up economic progress by removing obstacles faced by small businesses and to facilitate a conducive business environment.

The business pitch competition will be open for individuals between the ages of 18 and 35 and can be joined as an individual or a team from anywhere in the Maldives. BCC announced that 300 entrepreneurs will be assisted to take forward their business ideas.

The corporation is also set to launch a co-shared kitchen to be used by individuals selling food items from home. Additionally, the corporation is set to launch a co-work space facility, packaging facility, product certification service and SME rating system this year.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives