EyeCare Announces Exciting 20% Discount on Nova Prescription Swimming Goggles!

Leading eye care provider, EyeCare Opticals has announced an exciting promotion on Nova brand prescription swimming goggles.

With this promotion, customers will be able to enjoy a 20% discount on any Nova brand googles. These made-to-order goggles offer flexible power for each eye, perfect for individuals that are actively engaged in swimming and water sports activities. The promotion will run from 1st February to 31st March 2021.

Nova is a flagship brand from Vision Rx Lab, the leading provider of innovative eye care solutions for 59 years. Launched in the year 2006, Nova has evolved as a brand which offers complete eyewear solution, ranging from lenses to fashionable frames and sunglasses, sports lenses, safety lenses, among others.

Synonymous with high technology and high fashion, Nova is a brand which adds value to fashion, by addressing the need for vision correction and protection, without compromising on aesthetics. Customers can browse and purchase Nova brand products from the EyeCare Opticals outlets in Male’ and Hulhumale’.

Since opening its doors in 2003, EyeCare has become the most customer-preferred eye care service provider and a trusted household brand in the Maldives. EyeCare is also the first and only eye care provider offering a one-stop eye care solution with a team of full-time qualified opticians, optometrists and ophthalmologists.

For more information about EyeCare services, visit the website.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives