Universal Resorts To Reopen From October 2020

Universal Resort Group has rescheduled their resorts’ reopening date. Their resorts Kurumba Maldives, Velassaru Maldives, Kuramathi Maldives, Kandolhu Maldives, Dhigali Maldives and Faarufushi Maldives will reopen from 1 October 2020.

The group’s resorts temporarily suspended their operations from 1 April, due to the travel restrictions imposed by the government and throughout the world as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Maldives is planning to reopen its borders to all nationalities from July.

Universal Resorts was originally set to reopen their resorts from 1 July 2020‬. The group announced that due to the many challenges they face at the moment with regards to the safety of guests and team members, along with flight connectivity to the Maldives, and travel advisories from around the world, they have decided to reschedule their opening date to 1 October 2020.

“We would like to thank all our guests, team members and business partners for the continued support during this difficult time that our whole world and in particular our beloved hospitality industry is facing,” a statement by the group read. “We sincerely apologize if your booking is affected by this decision. We are in the process of contacting our guests and business partners, in order to assist further. If your booking is affected, please do contact your travel agent, or our reservations team depending on how your booking was made.”

Universal Resort Group now operates one of the largest resort collections in the country. They have led the development of the tourism industry of Maldives for over 46 years.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives