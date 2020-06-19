Life Support Introduces Prim Ortopedia Products In Maldives

Life Support Pvt Ltd, a leading medical and pharmaceuticals supplier in the Maldives introduces a Prim Ortopedia Products to the Maldives.

Prim Ortopedia is a leading developer and manufacture of orthopaedic products and daily living aids based in Madrid Spain. The company is known for its leading Myprim, Aqtivo, Airmed, Neoprair, Airtex, Mottio and Comfor brands across the globe. Prim Ortopedia founded in 1870 and company focuses its different business activities on Orthopaedics, Silicone Footcare, Implantable Medical Products, Rehabilitation, Physiotherapy and Spas has only one goal which is health care and wellness for patients satisfying customer’s needs.

Prim Ortopedia includes an extensive range of orthotics such as ankle and knee support, girdles, wristbands, hyperextension braces, etc., as well as prostheses and prosthetic components, daily living aids, incontinence and electromedical products.

Innovation and quality is the company’s philosophy. Highly professional teams at Prim ensure continually the development and launching of new products and constant improvement in product quality and efficiency, as well as specially designed products to meet the requirements of specific customers/markets.

Life Support Pvt Ltd is confident that this partnership with Prim Ortopedia will provide better health care and wellness for patients satisfying within the country by offering an expanded line of products, expertise, and local stock for quicker deliveries through our retail outlets.

