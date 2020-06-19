The Hawks Pvt Ltd Acquires Dharavandhoo Fuel Services

Baa Atoll Dharavandhoo Fuel Services has been acquired by The Hawks Pvt Ltd.

The new acquisition gives a further expansion to Hawks to dive further into the northern region. The company has existing fuel services available in Kamadhoo, Baa Atoll.

The company aims to become the most trustworthy provider of oil services in the region and the Nation.

The Hawks is one of the leading companies for the import and distribution of high-quality fuel in the Maldives with over 13 years of experience. With a fleet of Tankers, Delivery Barges, Bousers, Tug Boats, Cargo Boats, Ferries and Speedboats, the company’s services include Fuel Supply, Bunkering services, Fuel Terminal, Speedboat service, Ferry service, Tug boat, Boatyard services, Construction, Hotels and other services.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives