HDC Collects 212 Tons of Garbage from Hulhumale’

The municipal team of Housing Development Corporation (HDC) has collected 212 Tons of garbage from Hulhumale’ during the last week routine cleanup.

The routine cleanup is essential to keep the city clean and safe during the pandemic and the corporation urges the people to take personal responsibility in maintaining the cleanliness of Hulhumale’.

We can’t thank the team enough for keeping our city clean and safe during the pandemic. Let us all take personal responsibility in maintaining the cleanliness of Hulhumalé. pic.twitter.com/VHKtPkmZfb — My Hulhumalè (@MyHulhumalemv) June 19, 2020



HDC undertakes and manages the overall planning and building of the city of Hulhumale’. They undertake projects of industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality and recreational areas in Hulumale’.

The company is currently working towards creating Hulhumalé to become the nation’s first sustainable city, the corporation undertakes projects of hospitality, industrial, recreational, commercial and residential in nature while introducing new opportunities on a scale previously never seen before in the country.

