Airports Operated by Island Aviation to Resume Operations – Rizvy

National Airline Maldivian announced that the Airports operated by Island Aviation will be ready for new normal and to resume their operation by the upcoming Monday.

Speaking at the Majlis in the SOE Committee, Managing Director of Island Aviation, Mohamed Rizvy stated that the Airports being operated under the aviation will be ready to intervene in new normal by Monday. These airports include Maafaru International Airport, Thimarafushi Airport, Dharavandhoo Airport and Ifuru Airport. He further noted that at the moment they are trying their best to bring Maafaru International Aiport into operation.

Ibrahim Iyaas, Director of Quality of Island Aviation states, Inner maintenance of Maafaru Aiport will be ready for International Flights within a week of time. He also added measures such as printing social distancing marks are being printed in order to prepare the airport for safety from the ongoing pandemic.

Steps are being taken to prepare the seaplane terminal as well, for the new normal, according to Director of Ground of Island Aviation. Counter of the seaplane terminal will also be ready for social distancing within a week. He then added that at the end of these measures, employee and passenger safety will be ensured.

