TrustEng Maldives Signs Agreement with Sonee Hardware Regarding Chemical Warehouse at K.Thilafushi

TrustEng Maldives Group has signed an agreement with Sonee Hardware for the Design & Construction of the new 3000 Sq.Ft Chemical Warehouse at K.Thilafushi.

Founded in 1970, Sonee Hardware is a true leader in the hardware market dedicated to providing the best buying experience to individuals and large, as well as small and medium enterprises in the Maldives.

TrustEng Maldives Group is a group of companies based in the Maldives aiming to provide multi-disciplinary engineering expertise, construction, product sourcing, consultancy and property management to clients.

The company designs, supplies and builds fully customized Pre-Fabricated warehouses as per the client’s requirements. The main advantages of a prefabricated warehouse are saving on capital expenditures and set up time.

Incorporated in 2018, the group has several years of experience and expertise in project management, architecture, civil and structural engineering, construction management consultancy and material sourcing. TrustEng is capable of continuously providing the best product and adapting skills to meet individual client requirements and the prospects of the marketplace.

