After Scoring A Hat-trick, LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas Wins British Airways Customer Excellence Award 2019

For the fourth consecutive year, LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas has announced that they have won the British Airways Customer Excellence Award for 2019. The award is given based on unbiased customer reviews designed to showcase the hotels that impress guests the most.

British Airways Holidays, which is one of the UK’s leading tour operators, has gathered over 102,000 independent hotel reviews this year and awarded close to 650 Customer Excellence Awards across the globe to recognize their top-rated hotels. Reviews are only collected from genuine British Airways Holidays customers, who are asked to score hotels based on location, service, cleanliness, and sleep quality. LUX* South Ari Atoll received an overall score of 9.4 our of 10.

LUX* Resorts & Hotels helps people to celebrate life by delivering consistently on the promise of a different kind of luxury; hospitality that is Lighter. Brighter.

