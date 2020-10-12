Can’t Wait to Travel? Grab These 4 Reasons and Rediscover the World with Villa Travels

Villa Travels is a diversified service company dedicated to providing travel, money transfer and other related services with a commitment to excellence in quality and customer service.

Exciting Special Offers

You don’t have to empty your wallets to travel. Villa Travel offers a variety of offers to make your journey more affordable. Their most recent offer enables you to save up to 30% off on fares from Qatar Airways.

Money Transfer Services

Send and receive money online with Western Union, which has over 150 years of experience and more than 500,000 Agent locations in over 200 countries and territories worldwide. Millions of people trust Western Union to send money to friends and loved ones. Villa Travels is the Principal Agent for Western Union Money Transfer in the Maldives.

Accommodation

The Villa collection of resorts in the Maldives range from the three-star, family-friendly Fun Island Resort & Spa to the romantic, five-star Paradise Island Resort & Spa. Through Villa Travels, conveniently arrange accommodation and other services at the Villa Hotels.

Choose your airline

Villa Travels is the General Sales Agent for Malaysia Airlines, Passenger Sales Agent for Air India, Sri Lankan Airlines, Mihin Lanka, Maldivian as well as Flyme.

For more info email [email protected]

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives