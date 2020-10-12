Flyme to Schedule Flights Between Maamigili and India

Villa Air Flyme is set to schedule flights between Maamigili and India. The company gained a permit for international flights on 3rd September 2020.

The Managing Director of Flyme, Mr Abdulla Nashid stated during an interview to PSM that India is one of the major tourist markets to the Maldives where Flyme has been putting efforts to facilitate in developing the industry as the company aims to schedule flights to 4 destinations in India namely Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Bangalore by the start of next year.

Due to the COVID-19, Flyme had halted its domestic operations where it restarted the operations on 1st October. In addition, Flyme plans to operate to more destinations in India while also preparing to start flights to Colombo International Airport Ratmanala, Sri Lanka as the borders reopens.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives