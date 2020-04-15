Tourism Minister Participates in UNWTO Global Tourism Crisis Committee Meeting

Maldives tourism Minister Ali Waheed has participated in the 5th Global Tourism Crisis Committee’s organized by United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) on 28th May.

During the virtual meeting with senior officials from UNWTO, Minister Ali Waheed expressed his concerns about the current situation of the Maldives tourism industry and challenges to overcome the tourism industry from COVID-19 crisis. Financial support requirements for the tourism sector and for employees who have lost their jobs due to pandemic were discussed in the meeting

The Minister also highlighted the government’s policy for recovery and guidelines for restarting Maldives tourism from July 2020. Minister requested for the assistance from the UNWTO members in combating the challenges for safe international travel and to restart the economic activities in the countries.

Minister Ali Waheed @ali20waheed participated in the @UNWTO 5th Global Tourism Crisis Committee virtual meeting today. pic.twitter.com/m810SdGBib — Ministry of Tourism (@MoTmv) May 28, 2020

Moreover, Minister Ali Waheed appreciated the efforts of UNWTO’s members to overcome the COVID-19 crisis and their preparations to re-open international borders for safe tourism.

During the meeting, participants endorsed a set of comprehensive measures which is designed to help open tourism again in a safe, seamless and responsible manner. Those measures aim to support governments and the private sector to recover from an unparalleled crisis.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives